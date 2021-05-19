HBO releases trailer for Friends: The Reunion

HBO Max released a trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion special that will premiere on May 27.

“Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer “return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration,” HBO said in a press release on Wednesday.

The reunion special will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

HBO also announced an ad-supported version of HBO Max will premiere in June.

The ad-supported service will be offered at $9.99/month, which is cheaper than the regular $14.99/month tier.

The ad-supported tier excludes “Warner Bros. Same-Day Premiere films debuting in theaters and on HBO Max throughout 2021.”