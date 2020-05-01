Hazel’s Nook helps feed community through ‘Meals on Wheels’

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hazel’s Nook is helping out the community during the pandemic through their program ‘Meals on Wheels.”

They are delivering about 160 meals a week to residents around the community for only $4 a meal. News 5 spoke to Bobby Nichols, manager of Hazel’s Nook, to get more details.



“That’s one of our front focuses every day, is to prepare these meals for these people,” Bobby said.

This is a program that they provide year-round but they have been providing more meals during the pandemic.

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to get out and help the community,” Bobby said.

In the meals you can find all of the comfort food that you can find at Hazel’s Nook. They work with Christian Service Center and deliver them personally. They want to continue to provide meals for the community- especially during the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES