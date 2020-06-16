Harvard drops SAT requirement for 2021 applicants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CNN Newsource) – Harvard says it will not require applicants to submit an SAT score in 2021.

It’s an announcement that is likely to impact other colleges and universities.

The decision comes after growing criticism that the SAT and ACT standardized tests unfairly penalize students of color.

Admissions officers say the pandemic has also created difficult learning and testing environments for high school students.

Harvard’s decision is temporary, but many institutions of higher learning are looking at making the policy permanent.

More than half of all four-year colleges and universities in the nation will no longer require standardized testing this fall.

Many are looking at admissions policies that don’t require the SAT going forward.

Supporters say not requiring standardized tests gives colleges more diverse and better-qualified applicants.

