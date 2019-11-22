Harassment charges reportedly dropped against DeMarcus Cousins in Mobile

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend. The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — CBS Sports are reporting that the the Mobile Police Department are dropping harassment charges against Mobile native and NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The charges stem from a police report filed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend in August after she alleged that he threatened to “put a bullet in (her) f—ing head” after she did not allow his son to attend a wedding. The threat was heard in an audio clip published by TMZ, where a man, alleged to be Cousins, and a woman, alleged to be his ex-girlfriend, argue over the phone. Towards the end of the audio, the man is heard making the threat.

Two days after that audio was released, an arrest warrant was issued for Cousins in Mobile, Alabama on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Cousins’ ex-girlfriend was also trying to obtain a restraining order against the basketball player in Alabama.

We reached out to Mobile Police for a comment on why the charges were dropped