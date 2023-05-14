MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday, May 14 is Mother’s Day. According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the holiday can be traced back to the 19th century when a young Appalachian homemaker organized “Mother’s Work Days” which were to improve conditions for Americans.

According to the organization, in 1905, when Ann Jarvis died, her daughter Anna decided to memorialize her mother’s lifelong activism, and started the campaign that turned into Mother’s Day when Congress passed a Mother’s Day resolution in 1914.

