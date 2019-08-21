Happening Tonight: MS GOP runoff debate on WKRG.com, Gulf Coast CW

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Less than a week before voters decide who will take the GOP spot in November’s gubernatorial race, Tate Reeves and Bill Waller are set to debate for a final time.

Tonight’s debate begins at 7 p.m. on WKRG.com. You can watch it on tape-delay at 9:30 on the Gulf Coast CW The debate will run 30 minutes with a 30-minute post-show to follow. The event will be moderated by WKRG’s sister station, WJTV anchor Byron Brown.

Reeves and Waller will face off in a runoff election Tuesday, August 27. The winner of this race faces Democratic Jim Hood.

Late last month, WJTV exclusively hosted a televised debate featuring the three primary candidates. Reeves collected the most votes in August 6’s election, but those votes weren’t enough to send him to the general election without first facing Waller in a runoff.

Wednesday night’s debate is expected to highlight the differences between Reeves and Waller. Reeves is the state’s lieutenant governor and Waller is former Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported Reeves has nearly 10 times more campaign cash than Waller. Documents filed with the secretary of state’s office show Reeves had about $3.4 million in multiple campaign accounts. Waller reports about $350,000 cash on hand.