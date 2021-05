GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Another day, another kilo of cocaine found on a Baldwin County beach. Wrapped tightly in plastic and with the now-familiar markings, the 36th kilo of cocaine found Friday morning in Fort Morgan. The cocaine has been washing up all week on the beaches from Gulf Shores to Fort Morgan.

"They are spread out over miles and miles, different markings," says Gulf Shores police Lt. Jason Woodruff.