BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey and Odesza will headline the 2024 Hangout Fest, according to an event news release.

This year’s event — May 17-19 at 101 E Beach Blvd. — is presented by The Hangout, a seafood restaurant located at the end of Highway 59 in Gulf Shores.

EVENT LOCATION:

In addition to musicians Bryan, Del Rey and Odesza, the event will feature The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Reneé Rapp, and Jessie Murph, according to an event flyer released on Wednesday.

Other attractions include Alison Wonderland, Doechii, Nelly, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, NLE Choppa and Sexyy Red.

And: A Day to Remember, All Time Low, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Chappell Roan, Chromeo, Daily Bread, David Kushner, Disco Lines, Matt Maeson, and Queen Herby.

See the Hangout Fest website for the full lineup and to order presale tickets, which will be available Friday, Jan. 12.

The presale features the “best-priced tickets for as little as 20% down,” The Hangout’s website states. Payment plans are available.

Watch the video at the top of this page for a look at last year’s Hangout Fest.