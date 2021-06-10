Hands of Hope Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A free vaccine clinic will be held at hands of hope healthcare on Friday morning at their clinic location in Bel Air Towers.

Hands of Hope is a clinic aimed at providing affordable healthcare for all in the Mobile area, so providing a vaccine clinic goes right along with that mission.

Nurse practitioner Doctor Cynthia Jackson, began back in 2012 in the Trinity Garden Community to provide affordable healthcare to those who may not have access otherwise. Jackson says “We are all about promoting community health and so it’s very important that we stay active in the community and make sure the most vulnerable people have the same access to the same services as others.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) showing less than 30 percent of eligible mobile residents are vaccinated, hands of hope, hoping to help increase that percentage. “We just want to make sure the vaccines are available to anyone who wants to have them,” Jackson says.

It will be a smaller scale clinic, for their small facility administering the J & J vaccine, but the impact their hoping for is a big one. “We’ve been giving these vaccines out and as of today, we have not had any complaints of any side effects from the vaccines that have been administered. So so far the vaccines have been going well and we feel like they are safe and we would like to get them out to the community.

You can make an appointment beforehand or just walk in the day of. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their Hands of Hope Health Care Center. No insurance required.

Hands of Hope Health Care Center

851 East I-65 Service Rd, Ste 402