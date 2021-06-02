Hancock Whitney Stadium to be at full capacity for South football this fall

MOBILE, Ala. – University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann announced Wednesday that Hancock Whitney Stadium is expected to be at full capacity for Jaguar football home contests during the 2021 season.

“Today we are proud to announce that Hancock Whitney Stadium will operate at full capacity, which will include normal tailgating opportunities,” said Erdmann. “We are extremely excited to properly showcase Hancock Whitney Stadium and our beautiful campus for a traditional and fun college football gameday. Declining COVID-19 rates in conjunction with increased vaccinations and proper guidance from health officials all led to this decision.

“The health and safety of our teams and fans will remain a priority as we continue best practices from operational perspectives.”

The Jaguars will take on Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 4, with the season opener getting underway at 7 p.m., with South also set to play host to Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The remainder of the home schedule includes an Oct. 2 date against Louisiana to begin Sun Belt Conference action and a match-up with Georgia Southern that will be broadcast live on ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., as well as games against Arkansas State (Saturday, Oct. 30) and Coastal Carolina (Friday, Nov. 26).

This will be the Jags’ first season under the direction of head coach Kane Wommack, who was a finalist last fall for the Broyles Award given annually to the top NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision assistant coach.

