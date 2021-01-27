Hancock Whitney brings 100 meals to Mobile Infirmary Emergency Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, Hancock Whitney delivered 100 meals to the Mobile Infirmary Emergency Department.

“Really help to boost the morale of the staff that are at this point exhausted,” Michelle Taylor, Manager of the Emergency Department, said. “This is our third spike of COVID-19 for the Infirmary, so we are seeing more and more patients.”

All of their time is dedicated to their patients during the third wave of COVID-19. The outreach from the community keeps them going strong.

“There’s days where they don’t get to each lunch,” Kelly Hicks, Director of the Emergency Department, said. “They take care of the sickest of the sick patients in our community. It’s nice to see that people recognize that.”

Hancock Whitney and the community will continue to support the from line workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.