HABD to cut ties with Church of the Highlands over pastor’s social media controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Housing Authority Birmingham District (HABD) Board of Commissioners voted on Monday to end its partnership with Church of the Highlands (COTH) due to recent social media controversy involving the church pastor, Chris Hodges.

Pastor Hodges recently submitted a public apology to his church members after “liking” social media posts that were perceived as racist and offensive to people in the African-American community.

HABD Board of Commissioners felt that Pastor Hodges’ views did not reflect those of HABD and its residents.

Since October 2017, HABD has had a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with COTH for resident outreach programs and social services at its Campus of Hope located in the Marks Village Public Housing community. The partnership with COTH was to provide HABD residents mentoring, community support groups, and faith and social service activities.

Additionally, the vote to end the partnership will cease activities provided by The Dream Center and Christ Health Center, which are both ministries within the COTH.

HABD and Campus of Hope staff will continue to work with other faith-based organizations in the community to identify resources that will replace the services that were provided by COTH.

