Guns & Hoses: Rivalry between police and firefighters attracts blood donors

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A friendly rivalry between police and firefighters in Crestview may help to save lives. During the Guns & Hoses Blood Drive on April 21, donors will earn points for their favorite public safety agency.
For more information, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now
CRESTVIEW — The city's two public safety agencies are vying to see which are the public's favorite. It's the folks in blue versus the folks in red; it's the Police Department versus the Fire Department in the city's April 21 Guns & Hoses Blood Drive.
And the Oneblood blood bank’s recipients are the real winners.
“We’re just having some fun with our brothers and sisters in the Fire Department,” Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker said. “And it’s all for a good cause.”
While a good-natured rivalry may exist between the two agencies, firefighters and police officers are all of one accord when it comes to matters of public safety and events that benefit the public each serves.
“We love participating in events like this,” Fire Chief Tony Holland said. “We’re brothers and sisters when it comes to our community.”
The Wednesday, April 21 Guns & Hoses Blood Drive will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at City Hall, 198 Wilson St. N., and at the Police Department, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd. All donors will receive a T-shirt, a $10 eGift card, and a wellness check-up that includes a COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screenings. Oneblood recommends donors make an appointment at www.oneblood.org/donate-now. The sponsor code is #64554. When giving blood, donors are reminded to cast a vote for their favorite Crestview public safety agency.