Gulf State Park Road closing for resurfacing Thursday

GULF SHORES, ALA. – Resurfacing of State Park Road (Highway 135) has been scheduled for from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

Renovations to Lake Shelby Picnic area are almost complete. The next step is to repave the entrance to Lake Shelby Picnic Area. The repaving will include the entrance of the picnic area and a portion of State Park Road from the light at Highway 182 north past the dog park.

Barricades will be placed at two locations – State Park Road (past Woodside Restaurant) and the easternmost point of the road (near the intersection at Beach Boulevard). Visitors will still be able to visit Woodside Restaurant and access the trails. As an alternate route to using State Park Road as a shortcut, take Highway 59 to East Beach Boulevard during the closure.