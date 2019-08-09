Gulf Shores School District students start first day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday Gulf Shores made history by becoming the first city in Baldwin County to split away from the county.

The city officially split from the county on June 1. Since then, the district has been working on remodeling the facilities at the elementary, middle and high schools.

“It looks great, we are really excited about this, we come from a larger school in Auburn and we are really excited to have smaller class sizes,” said one parent.

Officials say the district will have about 2,500 students. School Board President Kevin Corcoran says the students will get individualized attention and the district is creating a plan for each individual student.