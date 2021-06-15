Gulf Shores announces July 4th fireworks show

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate Independence Day this year with a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th.

The fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Pier, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Sally last September. This year fireworks will be shot from the center portion of the pier due to the ongoing construction.

At 7 a.m. the day of the event the pier will close for setup. A portion of the pier will reopen at noon. At 8:30 p.m. the pier and restaurant will be closed ahead of the fireworks show. The pier will reopen on Monday, July 5th at 6 a.m.