Gulf Islands National Seashore at Johnson Beach Road reopens after 10-month closure

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Islands National Seashore reopened Johnson Beach Road within the Perdido Key Area of the seashore July 9 after a 10-month closure for repairs.

Nesting habitats and park infrastructure was damaged by Hurricane Sally last year. The temporary repairs to Johnson Beach Road are complete, and permanent repairs are set to begin in early September 2021.

Temporary repairs that have been made include:

New “ROADSIDE PARKING ALLOWED BEYOND THIS POINT” signs to identify parking areas on both side of road between boardwalks H, I, and J.

New “NO PARKING” signs and pavement markings between boardwalks A-H identifying non-parking areas.

Increased enforcement of prohibited roadside parking outside of designated areas.

Oversized vehicles, to include RVs and vehicles towing trailers, are not allowed at Perdido Key to ensure a maximum amount of available parking.

New parking signs on Johnson Beach Road

New no parking signs on Johnson Beach Road

Aerial view of Perdido Key

Johnson Beach Boardwalk before Hurricane Sally

Johnson Beach Road will be managed differently than in prior years. The new parking strategies are expected to protect vegetation and allow the natural rebuilding of dunes and coastal habitats. Vehicles are required to have all four tires parked in the sand or to the right of the white road line.

Maximum parking capacity protocols will still be upheld. Once parking is filled to maximum capacity, the area will be closed to entry. Additionally, vehicles will not be permitted to line up at the parking lot entrance or park alongside the entrance road from Perdido Key Drive to wait for parking to become available.

Visitors will be permitted to enter the Perdido Key Area as space becomes available. Information about capacity will be posted on the electronic message board at the park entrance. The current hours for Perdido Key Area/Johnson Beach are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.