Gulf Coast swelters under latest heat advisory

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, today marks the second heat advisory for the summer season. The first was on the first official day of summer in late June. There were plenty of people out in Medal of Honor Park in West Mobile well before noon trying to get their workouts in before the air, heat, and humidity got too overwhelming.

“Well it’s about normal for the last few days it’s been hot and it’s going to get hotter so it’s best to get it in the morning because it’s just too hot out here,” said Joseph Isaac taking a break from his morning run. Some people cope well under the heat

“To me, I like that heat. I’m not the best person to be talking to, me and my family we sit in the sun that’s what we like to do it’s not a big deal,” said Dayvoniea Williams pausing her workout.

Kids were taking in the splash pad, but one thing I didn’t see a lot of even before the height of the Saturday heat.. I couldn’t find neighbors nearby who were working on yard work in the morning.