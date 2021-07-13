Gulf Coast Jam announces full lineup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All the twang you can handle is coming back to Panama City Beach this Labor Day.

“One month after the rescheduled 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam broke attendance records, organizers have announced the exciting full lineup for the 9th Annual Country On The Coast Festival, September 3-5, 2021 in Panama City Beach, Florida,” Jam officials wrote in a news release. “Joining headliners Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn and Old Dominion at Frank Brown Park will be some of the hottest artists on the charts, classic fan favorites and new names sure to delight over the three days.”

Gary Allan, Randy Rogers Band, Tyler Rich, Ryan Griffin, Tigirlily, Tom Yankton and Presley & Taylor are scheduled to hit the stage on opening night, Friday, September 3.

Saturday will see Chris Janson, Frankie Ballard, Darryl Worley, Steve Moakler, Lily Rose and Nate Barnes.

Closing out on Sunday will be Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Corey Smith, Elvie Shane, Confederate Railroad and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.

“We really try to have something for everyone, and we’ve already had incredible response to this lineup,” said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “Artists are back on the road, and we will have the best of the best here for three days!”

Lovelady also announced that tickets are still being sold at a discount and that prices will increase on Thursday.

Three-day General Admission passes are currently $139.00 and will increase to $159.00. Military and First Responder/Medical Personnel passes rise from $119.00 to $129.00. VIP and Super VIP move from $429.00 to $459.00 and $619.00 to $639.00, respectively. Limited quantities of the special Side Stage passes are $1150.00.

Early Entry passes for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam are currently available for $75.00. General Parking and Platinum Parking passes good for all three days are $50.00 and $75.00 and always sell out. Lodging in Panama City Beach is at a premium Labor Day weekend, and fans are encouraged to book condos or hotels soon.

All passes are available for purchase at www.GulfCoastJam.com.