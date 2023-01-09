MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gulf coast based charity focused on eastern European orphans continues to expand, helping kids and refugees in Ukraine since the Russian invasion. At the start of the Russian invasion, Roads of Hope expanded its outreach to help not just orphans but anyone in Ukraine displaced by the war.

This weekend was a time for celebration. Joe Savage was visiting Ukrainian orphans their group has relocated to one of their facilities just across the border in Poland. Saturday was Orthodox Christmas when most in Ukraine and Eastern Europe mark the holiday. It was a weekend of smiles and gift-giving and reminders of their core mission.

“We’re to take care of orphans in distress and these are some of the most distressed in the world, we are called to love these kids and be their family,” said Roads of Hope Executive Director Joe Savage. Savage says since the need has grown, their operation has grown with 36 homes over four eastern European countries.

He says thanks to that network they were one of the first aid organizations able to help get refugees across the border into safer western-aligned countries and thanks support especially from donations back home for the help. For more information on Roads of Hope, you can check their website.