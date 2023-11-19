MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Breeze gymnast West Fowler won a bronze medal in the 15-16-year-old age division at the 2023 World Trampoline Gymnastics Age Group Championships in Birmingham, England, according to USA Gymnastics’ website.

Fowler started the competition in sixth place after the preliminary rounds that whittled 40 athletes from 16 countries to just eight athletes.

In the qualification rounds, athletes perform two two-skill exercises judged on difficulty, execution and precision of landing. Fowler scored 53.1 points in the qualification rounds, 1.3 points out of first place, according to a news release from Panhandle Perfection Gymnastics.

In the final rounds, athlete scores are returned to zero and competition starts again with the eight athletes performing one exercise, and the four top scores advancing to medal finals. Fowler topped the scoring in this round with a 27.6 to advance, according to the release. He placed third after falling on his dismount, scoring 21.6.

Fowler has won medals for the last two years at the World Age Group Championships, claiming the gold medal last year in the 13-14-year-old age division in Sofia, Bulgaria, according to Panhandle Perfection.

In Thursday’s tumbling competition, he finished sixth in the preliminaries. He reportedly did not advance to the finals due to a rule that only two athletes per country can advance to finals. He scored 49.7, tying fellow American Amare Walker for the sixth spot, 1.2 points behind the top American, Eli Nilson, who was in third place after prelims. Using three tiebreakers, Walker won the tiebreak to advance to the finals.

By qualifying for finals in Saturday’s double-mini competition, Fowler advanced to Sunday’s Junior World Championships, held between the eight finalists in the 13-14 and 15-16 age divisions.