Gulf Breeze man arrested after girl finds phone recording her in bathroom

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) – A man has been arrested after being accused of setting up a camera in a bathroom to record a minor while she took a shower.

John Sullivan, 49, was booked and released from the Santa Rosa County Jail. He is charged with one count of video voyeurism. He’s also charged with two counts of battery for previous incidents.

Between March and May 2021, Sullivan touched the victim against her will and installed a device to record the victim without her knowledge or consent, according to the arrest report.

The victim said on May 11 while she was in the bathroom getting ready for a shower, she discovered a cell phone recording her inside a multi-tier storage bin. The cell phone was on and actively recording. She found the phone when she opened the top drawer to get a razor and the phone fell over. She stopped the recording and saw that the phone belonged to Sullivan. The video showed Sullivan placing the phone in the bathroom about five minutes before she walked in. The victim “airdropped” the recording to her phone. When deputies went to the home, Sullivan was no longer there.

The video lasts 12 minutes and 49 seconds. In the video, you see Sullivan in the mirror setting up the phone to record, placing it inside the drawer with the lenses pointing out of the opening in the drawer before he turns the lights off and leaves. A few minutes later, the victim walks in. At the 12-minute mark, the victim removes her shorts then her bra and still appears to be unaware of the camera recording nearby. She then opens the drawer, the camera falls, then she picks up the camera and the recording stops.