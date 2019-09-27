Gulf Breeze doctors indicted on federal charges

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Gulf Breeze doctors have been indicted on criminal charges.

Robert Patrick Jensen and Michael Harris are accused of identity theft and acquiring prescription drugs by fraud. According to the federal indictment, the drugs included pain killers and anti-anxiety drugs. If convicted on all counts, both men could face up to 24 years in prison.

