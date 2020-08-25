Guest speaker announced for upcoming WWII Victory event

CRESTVIEW, Fla – (WKRG) Organizers of the city of Crestview’s World War II Victory 75th Anniversary Commemoration have announced an Air Force Historian to be guest speaker at event. Dr. Robert Kane will speak about how America’s air superiority was a major factor in the Allies’ victory over the Axis.

