Group holds ‘body bag memorial’ on Alabama Capitol steps in response to COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the country reached more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths and hundreds of those deaths include Alabamians.

Alabama Save Ourselves Movement for Justice and Democracy rallied on the capitol steps Thursday, to bring awareness to the lives lost due to the virus.

“It makes no sense for people to be dying in Alabama. Black people, in particular, more so than any other group of people,” said Johnny Ford.

Body bags were laid out on the capitol steps to represent a person in Alabama who has died from coronavirus.

The group also had balloons as an illustration of how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African Americans.

This is something that both Gov. Kay Ivey and the state health officers have acknowledged.

“If blacks had more access to health care than less will be dying. But because we have less access and because we are being essential working in those jobs,” said Bernard Simelton.

There was also a concern for the 500,000 people in the state without a job and health insurance.

“Because when you link a job to health insurance when you lose the job, you lose the insurance,” said John Zippert.

The groups says they will continue to rally until the state expands Medicaid.

