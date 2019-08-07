Grieving family of murdered father, son hope for arrest soon

WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Grieving family members of a man and his son who were shot and killed have a message for the shooter: “Turn yourself in.”

Stephanie Rennix comforted her mother Mary Towers outside the building where the men were killed. Stephanie is now Mary’s only child. Someone shot and killed Stephanie’s brother Scott Towers and her father Alan Towers.

The two men were mechanics and had just started a business last week.

“He never saw it coming,” Rennix said. “The police adjective they used was ambush. He was ambushed. There was no forced entry. They shot him in the head and he was dead laying under the car he was working on.”

Scott died instantly at their shop at Old Corry Field Road and Martha Avenue. Stephanie and Mary spent time with Alan in the intensive care unit before he passed away. He already had stage four lung cancer and just about six months left to live.

“I held his hand and told him I love him and it was the worst thing I ever did in my life,” Stephanie said.

Mary wants justice for her husband and son. They are calling on the person who did this to come forward.

“Turn yourself in,” Mary said as she cried. “Turn yourself in.”

“I hope somewhere inside you you have some kind of compassion to understand what you have put my family through and you turn yourself in,” Stephanie said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for DeShawn Simpkins, 33, for questioning only. He has not been charged with the crime.

Family members of the Towers men aren’t sure who would do this to them. They say they were trying to start their business and stay away from trouble.

“My dad wasn’t in a gang,” Stephanie said. “My brother wasn’t in a gang. My dad and brother didn’t sell drugs. They were trying to make a business.”

This is the second child Mary has lost. Later this month will mark exactly three years since her other son was hit and killed by a driver in Maryland.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators can give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.