Greg Marcille withdraws from race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida

FLORIDA (WKRG) – Greg Marcille announced he is withdrawing from the race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.
Read the full press release here:
As the result of health concerns that developed after I pre-qualified to run for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, it is necessary that I withdraw from that race. I appreciate the help and support that I have received during this campaign. All contributions that have been received will be returned.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have assisted me in this endeavor.Greg Marcille
