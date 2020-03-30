Greg Marcille withdraws from race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida

FLORIDA (WKRG) – Greg Marcille announced he is withdrawing from the race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Read the full press release here:

As the result of health concerns that developed after I pre-qualified to run for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, it is necessary that I withdraw from that race. I appreciate the help and support that I have received during this campaign. All contributions that have been received will be returned.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have assisted me in this endeavor.

Greg Marcille