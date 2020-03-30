Greg Marcille withdraws from race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) – Greg Marcille announced he is withdrawing from the race for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Read the full press release here:

As the result of health concerns that developed after I pre-qualified to run for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, it is necessary that I withdraw from that race. I appreciate the help and support that I have received during this campaign. All contributions that have been received will be returned.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have assisted me in this endeavor.

Greg Marcille

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories