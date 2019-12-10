Greene and Phillips delivers helmets for needy children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special delivery to The Magical Christmas Toy Vault. David Greene of Greene and Phillips Law firm continued their tradition of providing safety to needy boys and girls on the Gulf Coast. For five years, the Personal Injury Law Firm has donated bicycle helmets for every bike donated to the toy drive. Over the years, that has amounted to more than a thousand helmets.

“We’re truly blessed to be a part of this event. The people of Mobile have embraced Greene and Phillips, We’re embracing them. We want to give back and we want other businesses to be a part of this event as well”, Greene said.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive runs through Dec. 15.