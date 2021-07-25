Grant to help fund transportation building at Alabama

In this photo provide by German car maker Mercedes and taken in March 2021 shows an EQS car in Stuttgart, Germany. Mercedes-EQ will present the all-electric luxury sedan EQS at a digital world premiere on the Mercedes me media online platform on Thursday, April 15, 2021.The car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is presenting its battery-powered EQS, which the company is using to expand its electric vehicles. (Mercedes via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A $16.5 million grant will help fund a transportation research facility at the University of Alabama focused in part on electric vehicles.

The building on the campus in Tuscaloosa will house the Alabama Transportation Institute and the Alabama Mobility and Power Initiative, a partnership between Alabama Power Co. and Mercedes-Benz. A statement by Tuscaloosa-area lawmakers says the partnership will create a research and development center for technology related to electric vehicles.

The building will also be the location of a state transportation agency office. The project announced Friday was the largest portion of $23.5 million in funding approved for educational building projects by the Public School and College Authority.