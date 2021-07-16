Grant allows AltaPointe to start offering primary care services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Soon, patients will be able to get treated for both their mental and physical health at AltaPointe – without having to leave the building.

Doctors say this is monumental when it comes to de-stigmatizing mental health problems.

“Everybody has a hard time building trust with their doctor, I think it’s just hard to just kind of spill your guts out there with somebody,” said Dr. Ashlen Aggen, AltaPoint Health primary care doctor.

The integration will be complete by the end of the year.

“If we can treat everything in the same building, that can give them the comfort of ‘Oh I’m here for the whole body,'” said Mary Lee, psychiatric nurse practitioner for AltaPointe.

Below is the full press release from AltaPointe about the grant.