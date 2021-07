PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The grand opening of the Highpoint Park Splash Pad in Prichard made waves just in time for summer.

Check out these photos from the opening celebration!









The official opening was at 11 a.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting and refreshments. The splash pad is at Highpoint Park, 4328 Highpoint Blvd., and is free to all.