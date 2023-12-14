INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – A grand jury in Mississippi found that there was no criminal conduct on behalf of the officer involved in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office presented the Indianola officer-involved shooting case to the grand jury in Sunflower County on Wednesday, December 13. Due to the ruling, they said no further criminal action will be taken by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney Carlos Moore said 11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by Sgt. Greg Capers, with the Indianola Police Department, on May 20, 2023. His mother, Nakala Murry, asked Aderrien to call police about 4:00 a.m. when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home.

Moore said the man was irate, and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

Moore said two officers went to the home and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it. She told them the man causing a disturbance had left the home but three children were inside, Moore said.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Capers, who is Black, yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up. Moore said Aderrien, who is also Black, walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, and Capers shot him in the chest.

The same day the case was presented to the grand jury, Nakala Murry and Moore called for the public release of the body camera video of the shooting.

Magistrate Judge David Sanders sided with the city over the video issue, but Moore said they’re appealing the order to federal District Court Judge Debra Brown.

Moore wants the video to be released without restrictions. As for the grand jury’s decision, the attorney said they remain committed to pursuing justice on behalf of the Murry family.

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified. We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process,” said Moore.

The family plans to file a second lawsuit to pursue claims under state law next month in Sunflower County Circuit Court.

Nakala Murry previously filed a federal lawsuit in May against Indianola, the police chief and Capers. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million, says Indianola failed to properly train the officer and the officer used excessive force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.