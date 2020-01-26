GRAMMY Awards: The latest from the red carpet to GRAMMY winners

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WKRG) — The GRAMMY Awards air Sunday night with Alicia Keys as its host.

It’s, of course, a star-studded event in that the biggest names in the industry will be present dressed in the latest fashion and most with the hopes of taking home an award.

Pre-telecast Ceremony

12:45 p.m. The GRAMMY Awards held a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant during its pre-telecast ceremony.

1:15 p.m. — Best Music Film: Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’

1:45 p.m. — Best Spoken Word Album: Michelle Obama’s 2019 memoir “Becoming.”

