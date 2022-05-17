GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 26, 2022, to July 2, 2022, Grambling State University will host a Summer Band Camp. To be eligible for the camp, participants must at least be in the 5th grade in the Fall of 2022.
The camp will offer the following:
- Marching band
- Concert band
- Beginners and Intermediate band
- Jazz essemble
- Instrument master classes
- Leadership academy
- Twirling
- Flag line
- Dance
- Drum Major workshop
- Plus more
To sign up, visit https://link.gram.edu/2022SummerBandCamp. For more information, be sure to contact the Coordinator of Band Activities, Janice Cowan, at 318-274-6157 or cowanj@gram.edu.