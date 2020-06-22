Graffiti Bridge protest ‘put on hold,’ organizer says

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers of the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge protests, which have been held over the last month, say the protests have been canceled for now.

Kyle Cole, leader at the KYLE Project, Inc., posted on Facebook the protests would be discontinued to focus on other priorities within the Pensacola community.

“ATTENTION the Graffiti Protest will be put on hold to focus on the current problems within the community! Please stayed tuned to our social media pages for more announcements and updates!! Thank you all for your support #thekyleproject.”

The protests at Graffiti Bridge, located off 17th Avenue in Pensacola, have remained mostly peaceful. A select group of protesters blocked traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge June 6.

