Governor Tate Reeves Extends Executive Order

JACKSON, Ms. (WKRG) — Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday that Executive Order 1535 will be extended until Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

The following counties are currently under county wide mask mandates after meeting certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

 Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

“It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously.  We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask,” reminds Governor Reeves. 

