Governor Reeves to sign new flag bill on Monday

FILE – In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss. Reeves tweeted Tuesday, July 7 that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves will sign the bill ratifying the newly adopted state flag at the Two Mississippi Museums. Afterwards, Governor Reeves alongside Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will lead a flag-raising ceremony on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.

