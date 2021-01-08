Governor Reeves to sign new flag bill on Monday

Unedited press release below:
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves will sign the bill ratifying the newly adopted state flag at the Two Mississippi Museums. Afterwards, Governor Reeves alongside Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will lead a flag-raising ceremony on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.
