Governor Reeves declares February 17-21 Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Unedited press release from MEMA

PEARL – Governor Tate Reeves declared February 17-21 as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

The spring months are an extremely active time for Mississippi to experience severe weather. Just last year, there were 78 tornadoes between February and May, and the month of April tied a state record with 67.

However, severe weather extends far beyond the impacts of damaging winds, lightning, and tornadoes. Flooding is another hazard associated with severe weather and causes the second-most weather-related fatalities nationwide.

To feature their partnership, The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are focusing on specific types of severe weather each day of the week on their respective social media platforms and websites. Here is what will be featured during this Preparedness Week:

Monday, Feb. 17 th : Severe Thunderstorms – Lightning, large hail and damaging winds from severe storms can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.

Lightning, large hail and damaging winds from severe storms can be just as dangerous as tornadoes. Tuesday, Feb. 18 th : Flooding and Flash Flooding – Behind heat, flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Behind heat, flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Wednesday, Feb. 20 th : Tornado Safety. NWS will issue a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. Schools, government agencies, and businesses are encouraged to participate. NOTE – If rainfall or adverse weather is expected during the morning, the tornado drill will be postponed until the next day.

NWS will issue a statewide tornado at 9:15 a.m. Schools, government agencies, and businesses are encouraged to participate.

Thursday, Feb. 20 th : Lightning – All thunderstorms have lightning and this hazard can be deadly .

All thunderstorms have lightning and this hazard can be deadly Friday, Feb. 21st: Alerts and Warnings – There are numerous ways to receive weather alerts. You can also download MEMA’s free preparedness mobile app on your phone or tablet by searching “Mississippi EMA” in your app store.

Local weather information and alerts are available through the NWS online at the following websites:

Central Mississippi counties: www.weather.gov/jan.

Coastal Mississippi counties: www.weather.gov/mob or www.weather.gov/lix.

Northern Mississippi counties: www.weather.gov/meg.

Federal, state, and local governments have invested millions of dollars in more than 100 safe rooms across Mississippi that are intended to protect citizens from severe weather. The buildings are constructed to withstand 200 mph winds. Check with your local county emergency manager to find the closest one in your area or where a local shelter will be available.

For detailed preparedness information, go to MEMA’s website at www.msema.org. The best way to get up-to-date information is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on Twitter at @msema.

# # #

LATEST STORIES: