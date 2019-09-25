Governor Ivey says she is just fine after cancer diagnosis

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroeville is one of the governor’s old stomping grounds when she was growing up and Tuesday was one of her first public appearances since her diagnosis.

A rousing round of applause for the governor two weeks since beginning her battle with lung cancer. “I’m doing fine, the doctors expect a full recovery so we are going to treat this with radiation and be done with it.”

Governor Ivey has resumed a normal schedule which included a trip to Monroeville Tuesday to annouce the historic courthouse is a finalist for a nationwide grant to help repair and preserve the iconic structure. “It has now been named one of the top 20 finalist in the nation for the Partnership for Preservation grant.”

She says she is thankful for the prayers and support she has received since the announcement and is confident she will beat this opponent too. “It’s a little bitty thing, isolated, we’ll zap it out and be done with it.”