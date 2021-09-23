Governor Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to discuss Alabama’s prison problem.

Gov. Ivey wrote a letter to lawmakers on Friday saying that it was time to tackle the state’s prison challenges. The Justice Department says Alabama’s prison conditions are bad enough that they appear to violate the constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Thursday she issued a proclamation officially calling the Alabama Legislature to a special session.

The proclamation outlines what will be discussed at the session, including considering the authorization of additional bonds up to $785 million, make appropriations from the State General Fund up to $154 million and from funds received under the federal American Rescue Plan up to $400 million for prison infrastructure replacement and modernization.

The legislature will also discuss sentencing reform measures that took place in 2013 and could affect a number of inmates and their current sentences, as well as the mandatory supervision of inmates re-entering society.

“I am pleased and extremely hopeful that we are finally positioned to address our state’s prison infrastructure challenges. I appreciate the hard work of the legislative leadership and the many members who have worked diligently with my team to put us in position for a bipartisan proposal. While this issue was many years in the making, we stand united to provide an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem,” Ivey said in a statement about calling for the session.

The full proclamation can be read here.

The special session will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 27.