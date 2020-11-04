Government Street house decked out in Christmas decorations despite hurricane damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite receiving extensive damage from Hurricane Sally and Zeta, one house on Government Street is decorating for Christmas early this year!

You might recognize this house from being decorated for Halloween as early as August. I spoke with Tymbre Ballew, the owner of the house, on how they made this happen.

“We did have to take our decorations down early from Hurricane Zeta, which I’m glad we did because we got a lot of damage from Zeta,” Tymbre said.

They saw extensive roof damage and a tree destroyed their shed and roommates car.

“Zeta, we had a funnel cloud above the house and it ripped the rich cap off of my roof and tons of shingles everywhere,” Tymbre said.

That is not stoping them from keeping their traditions alive.

“I grew up in the foster system so I wanted to make it special for her as a tradition so I always decorate for Christmas Nov. 1,” Tymbre said.

“I’m getting a lot of feedback of people saying they don’t know how they are going to afford Christmas for their children this year. I’d rather give them joy at least if they are unable to have Christmas.”

Everyone could use the Christmas spirit early this year!

