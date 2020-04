JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Wednesday on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He will also discuss the state’s efforts to receive additional federal resources to help people recover from the impact of the virus.

Reeves will be joined by U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker and members of the state’s COVID-19 response task force.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m.