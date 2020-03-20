Gov. Ron DeSantis issues order to close other public spaces in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his State of the State address during the opening joint session on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Press Office sent this email out Friday morning.

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-70, directing all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios and beaches to close in Broward County and Palm Beach County. These closures shall remain in effect in accordance with the President’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread”, initiated on March 16, 2020. These closures shall expire on March 31, 2020 but may be renewed upon the written request of the County Administrator. The Broward County and Palm Beach County Administrators will also have the ability to enforce, relax, modify or remove these closures as they see fit.

Additionally, the Executive Order requires all restaurants, bars, pubs, night clubs, banquet halls, cabarets, breweries, cafeterias and any other alcohol and/or food service business establishment with seating for more than ten people within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Broward County and Palm Beach County to close on-premises service of customers.

