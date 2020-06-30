Gov. Reeves to sign bill to remove current Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a ceremony on Tuesday, June 30, to sign House Bill 1796, which removes the current Mississippi state flag. The bill will also create a commission to design a new one that will be voted on in November.
The governor will be joined by legislative officials and leaders within the African American community.
The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama, Florida make top 10 fisheries for the decade list
- CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama
- Staff member at Heron Lakes Country Club tests positive for COVID-19
- National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says
- Dauphin Island cancels Fourth of July fireworks show