ALABAMA (WHNT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a statewide Drought Emergency Declaration, which will go into effect on Thursday, November 9.

Commonly referred to as a “No Burn Order,” the ban will prohibit all outside burning across the state.

“Alabama is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, which greatly increases the potential for dangerous wildfire activity. State Forester Rick Oates and his team have been working around the clock to keep our forests safe and fires contained, and I commend them for their efforts to protect Alabamians, our homes and our wildlife,” said Gov. Ivey. “This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chance of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning”

Since the statewide fire alert was issued on October 24, Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have responded to 352 wildfires that have burned a collective 3,199 acres across the state.

“These burning restrictions are a necessary result of the ongoing lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control. Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The ban will remain in place until rescinded by a State Forester. To report anyone violating this law, contact your local law enforcement. For information regarding the current wildfire situation in Alabama, visit the Alabama Forestry Commission’s website. You can also view their map of current wildfires around the state by clicking here.