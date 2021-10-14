Gov. Ivey to announce $41 million in GOMESA projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties Friday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in an event to announce more than $41 million in GOMESA projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) was enacted by Congress in 2006 and provides revenue-sharing funds from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leasing activities in the Gulf of Mexico. More than $41 million will be awarded to 17 projects among Mobile and Baldwin counties. These projects focus on sewer infrastructure, water quality improvements, land acquisition, research and recreational access improvements, which are included in the authorized uses of GOMESA funds.

The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. at Five Rivers Delta Center in Spanish Fort. Joining the governor will be Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Rep. Matt Stimpson, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian, among others.