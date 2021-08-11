Gov. Ivey speaks on COVID spike at Mobile ribbon cutting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey encouraged Alabamians to get vaccinated Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting for the new AltaPointe Behavioral Health Crisis Center on Gordon Smith Drive.

“The weapon we have that works with COVID is to get vaccinated. Last month we’ve had 100% more in vaccination than we’ve had before. That’s encouraging. People don’t need a mandate, they just need to be encouraged to do the right thing and take the shot.”

When asked about an overwhelmed ambulance system and overcrowding in Mobile area hospitals, Gov. Ivey again sent a message to unvaccinated residents in Alabama.