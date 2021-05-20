Gov. Ivey signs bills to allow pet dogs in outdoor dining areas, lift ban on yoga in public schools

(WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills of interest into law today.

The first allows a pet dog into an outdoor dining area. There are limitations. The most notable being the restaurant has to allow dogs, there must be a seperate outdoor entrance so the dog never steps foot inside the business, the dog is not allowed on any furniture, and the dog must be kept on a leash or in a carrier.

And with a stroke of a pen, the almost 30-year ban on yoga in public schools has come to an end. However, chanting mantras and the namaste greeting is prohibited.