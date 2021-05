MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed off on a measure that could make Daylight Savings Time year-round.

Senate Bill 388, sponsored by Senator Steve Livingston, will now head to Congress. If approved, Alabama would adopt Daylight Savings Time statewide, resulting in more hours of daylight.

15 other states have passed similar pieces of legislation, though Congress has yet to approve them.