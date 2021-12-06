Gov. Ivey orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Madison ‘Skip’ Nicholson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all state agencies in the state to fly their flags at half-staff Sunday in honor of Wilcox County Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

Nicholson was shot and killed while responding to a call on Wednesday. Another deputy was injured in the Yellow Bluff shooting and the suspect was killed.

“Let us remember the life and service of Deputy Nicholson, who served in various capacities throughout his 40-year career in law enforcement. Deputy Nicholson was known for being very dependable and active in his community, which he loved dearly. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife and family, his colleagues and the people of Wilcox County,” Gov. Ivey said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.